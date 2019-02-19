Crime

Three teens arrested in connection with Bradenton neighborhood car burglaries

By Sara Nealeigh

February 19, 2019 02:21 PM

Manatee

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in a Bradenton neighborhood over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a parking lot at the Bayshore on the Lake community on Lake Bayshore Drive just before 1 a.m. Saturday when a resident saw three people trying to enter unlocked vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, deputies saw two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man, Deontae Mcfarland, burglarizing three vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three were arrested without incident.

One of the 17-year-olds confessed to the burglaries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the three arrested may be involved in other recent vehicle burglaries.

Deputies contacted victims of the vehicle burglaries.

