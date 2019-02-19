89-year-old registered sexual predator exposed himself to group of children, reports say

Pinellas Park police told WFLA News Channel 8 that officers were called after allegations of an elderly man exposing himself in front of children.
Edward Boelsche, 89, was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and was identified by police as a registered sexually violent predator, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The incident occurred Sunday in the 5700 block of 92nd Terrace North in Pinellas Park, at the home of Boelsche’s son, FOX 13 reported.
Police found that Boelsche called out to three children walking nearby, exposed himself and started masturbating when they turned to look in his direction, according to WFLA.
The children, all under 16 years old, told an adult about the incident, ABC Action News reported. The adult, who also reportedly saw Boelsche touch himself, called police.
Since 1986, Boelsche has been arrested and convicted multiple times for sexual violence against children. He was on probation at the time of his arrest, Bay News 9 reported.
