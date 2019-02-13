Caught in act, vehicle robber beats car owner and runs away. Police are looking for him

Law enforcement is looking for a person who was caught robbing a vehicle in a Manatee County neighborhood.
The male suspect, thought to be 17 to 20 years old, escaped after he was confronted by the car owner.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the Country Palms neighborhood of Sarasota, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Video shows the suspect rifling through the car when the vehicle owner approaches and attempts to apprehend him by holding the driver’s side door shut.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
A confrontation ensues, and the suspect can be seen striking at the car owner multiple times before running away.
The victim was hit on the left side of the face, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect has black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
The vehicle was unlocked, according to the sheriff’s office. No property was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments