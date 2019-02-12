Crime

A trailer carrying energy drinks is missing. The FBI is offering a reward

By Sara Nealeigh

February 12, 2019 09:12 AM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Tampa is looking for a stolen trailer filled with energy drinks and is offering a reward for tips.

The trailer was stolen overnight between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 near East Broadway Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa, according to a tweet from the FBI.

WFLA News Channel 8 reports the trailer had $65,000 worth of energy drinks inside.

The truck was found in Broward County, but officials are still looking for the trailer, according to ABC Action News.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the trailer’s recovery.

The trailer has an identification number of LRG 5347 and a Florida license plate reading 2277CS.

To contact the FBI with a tip, call 813-253-1000 or submit tips to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

