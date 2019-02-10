Police: Man broke into Palmetto home and shot former domestic partner. He faces murder charges

A Palmetto man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his former domestic partner, according to the Palmetto Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to a home on 17th Avenue West in Palmetto on Sunday around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a possible assault and shooting taking place.
When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Stephanie McNabb inside. She had multiple shot wounds and was semi-conscious.
Manatee County EMS transported McNabb to Blake Medical Center, where she later died despite life-saving efforts.
Officers found four other adults and two children at the home, all of whom lived there. A 26-year-old man had a laceration to his head, but he did not require medical attention, according to the police department.
Investigators learned that the disturbance began shortly before 1 a.m. when Flozell Murrell III, 41, arrived at the home and forced his way in.
Investigators say that Murrell had previously been in a long-term domestic relationship with McNabb, but they were not currently in a relationship and he did not live at the home.
Once inside, police say that Murrell shot McNabb several times and then shot at the 26-year-old man. The two men then got in a physical struggle, but Murrell broke free and fled the scene.
Murrell was located within several hours of the incident and arrested. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary, assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
