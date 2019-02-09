Crime

Have you seen any of these 5 Manatee suspects? Cops say a cash reward could be yours

By Ryan Callihan

February 09, 2019 07:45 AM

Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One new suspect has been added to the list.

Deputies say 45-year-old Antonio Murray, also known as “Demon,” is wanted for domestic battery.

The sheriff’s office also continues to search for the following four suspects:

  • Jasmine Green, 18, is wanted for grand theft.
  • Frank Galbraith, 39, is wanted for violation of probation and burglary.
  • Steven Antony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

