Have you seen any of these 5 Manatee suspects? Cops say a cash reward could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One new suspect has been added to the list.
Deputies say 45-year-old Antonio Murray, also known as “Demon,” is wanted for domestic battery.
The sheriff’s office also continues to search for the following four suspects:
- Jasmine Green, 18, is wanted for grand theft.
- Frank Galbraith, 39, is wanted for violation of probation and burglary.
- Steven Antony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
