Man shot trying to stop an assault, cops say. They’re looking for the shooter

Officers looking for a suspect in a related shooting and concerned for the safety of a woman who may have been the victim of an assault are turning to the community for help.
The victim told police he saw someone assaulting a woman in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 1930 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, according to a news release.
When the victim tried to step in and help the woman, an unidentified man approached him and tried to hit him, but missed, according to Tampa police.
The victim punched the man in self-defense. The unidentified man then went to a pickup truck in the parking lot, grabbed a gun, shot the victim in the left shoulder and drove away, according to police.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Police released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the man, described as being a 30- to 40-year-old, heavy-set, Hispanic man standing about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing blue jeans with a dark shirt.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are concerned for the safety of the woman and are looking for her as well. She is described as being in her 20s with straight blonde or light brown hair and standing about 5-feet tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
Comments