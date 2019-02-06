Headmaster of private Florida school arrested, accused of ‘loving on’ student, cops say

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators are “mortified” by the conduct of a private school headmaster accused of molesting a student and believe there could be more victims.
“This shocks our conscience,” Judd said in a news conference Wednesday, which was live-streamed to Facebook.
Charles Aguon II, the headmaster of Kingdom Preparatory School, a K-12 private Christian school in Auburndale, was arrested and faces two counts of lewd molestation of a victim ages 12 to 16 years old, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation into the headmaster began after the allegations were reported to deputies Tuesday.
Judd said the victim is a 15-year-old student at the school.
Aguon, 34, of Davenport, also went by the name of “Pastor Tiger” and is an ordained minister, according to Judd. He was also a teacher for seventh- and eighth-grade classes and a football coach, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested Tuesday.
“He checks all boxes for people in areas of public trust,” Judd said.
The student told investigators there were two incidents in 2018 where Aguon touched him and simulated sex.
Judd added investigators are not sure if any of the alleged conduct occurred on the school’s campus.
Judd said Aguon later admitted some of his conduct was inappropriate.
In a phone call detailed in the affidavit, the victim told Aguon that he felt uncomfortable and did not like when Aguon kissed and touched him. Aguon asked the victim, “Oh the loving on you?”
Aguon later said, “You know I was only messing with you.” After the victim said a second time he did not like it, Aguon apologized, according to the affidavit.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are absolutely mortified by his conduct,” Judd told members of the media gathered for the news conference.
Aguon is being held in Polk County jail without bond while awaiting his first appearance in court. According to the sheriff’s office, he has no known criminal history.
Judd asked parents and guardians to talk to their children to find out if they also may have been victims.
