Crime

Have you seen this cute little home on wheels? It’s stolen, sheriff’s office says

By Ryan Ballogg

February 05, 2019 08:04 PM

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a different kind of home theft this week.

An unknown thief or thieves swiped an entire dwelling on wheels from a fenced-in Bradenton yard on 13th Avenue, the sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday evening.

The custom-built tiny home is made complete with a traditional front door, porch light and miniature front porch. It has a rustic wood exterior with a metallic trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

