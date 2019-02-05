Have you seen this cute little home on wheels? It’s stolen, sheriff’s office says

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a different kind of home theft this week.
An unknown thief or thieves swiped an entire dwelling on wheels from a fenced-in Bradenton yard on 13th Avenue, the sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday evening.
The custom-built tiny home is made complete with a traditional front door, porch light and miniature front porch. It has a rustic wood exterior with a metallic trim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
