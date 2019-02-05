Police investigating ‘credible’ report of attempted abduction near child’s bus stop

Police are asking the community for help while they investigate a “serious and a credible” report of an attempted abduction of a girl walking to her bus stop.
The 11-year-old told police she left her North Port home to walk to the bus stop near Harmony Road and Mesa Street at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the investigative report.
The man she said approached her was bald, skinny, in his 20s or 30s and wearing a plain black hooded sweatshirt, according to North Port police.
Officers were called to the area near Highland Ridge Park just before 5 p.m. Monday after the girl’s mother called to report the incident.
“There was a delay in reporting but NPPD determined this incident to be serious and a credible report,” City of North Port public information officer Josh Taylor said in a news release.
Police said the man was last seen on foot near Highland Ridge Park.
Detectives and officers saturated the area, talking to residents and looking for surveillance video of the alleged incident Tuesday morning.
Police ask anyone with information related to the incident or video recording devices that may have captured someone in the area Monday morning contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.
