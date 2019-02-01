Man arrested in drive-thru in connection with Bradenton vehicle burglaries, cops say

A man was in a drive-thru line when deputies arrested him in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in northwest Bradenton and possibly others, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Mobley Jr., 30, faces charges of vehicle burglary, felony theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft and possession of a stolen credit card.
Over the last two weeks, deputies noticed an increase in the number of reported vehicle burglaries in a two-mile area of northwest Bradenton near the Indian Springs subdivision, a news release stated.
In each case, unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and personal items, including credit cards, were stolen. In cases where credit cards were taken, they were used within an hour of the incident. Deputies say the cards were used at similar business locations.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Detectives developed a person of interest Wednesday using a list of locations of where the cards were used and the amounts spent. That person matched another vehicle burglary case, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies identified Mobley as the person seen on surveillance footage making fraudulent transactions, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found a vehicle they believed was driven by Mobley. The sheriff’s office helicopters followed the vehicle until officials confirmed it was him inside.
Mobley was then arrested at a drive-thru along State Road 70 on Thursday night without incident. The sheriff’s office posted on social media the arrest took place while he was sitting at a drive-thru window.
Property that deputies recovered during the sheriff’s office investigation will lead to additional charges from other vehicle burglary trends, according to a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments