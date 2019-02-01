Bradenton man sentenced to more than a decade in prison for selling heroin, fentanyl

A Bradenton man arrested as part of Operation Hot Batch has been sentenced to serve nearly 16 years in prison for his role in distributing opioids.
Roderick Lamar Duval, 39, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Duval pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine, on Sept. 27, 2018.
Court documents indicate Duval sold fentanyl and heroin on numerous occasions to an undercover detective. One of the transactions was within 1,000 feet of a Bradenton elementary school, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The case was a result of Operation Hot Batch, a task force investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office designed to dismantle serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.
More than 30 suspected dealers in Manatee County were indicted on drug charges as part of the operation that began in November 2016.
Comments