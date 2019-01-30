Shooting injures three in Bradenton, sheriff’s office says

Three people were injured after a shooting in Bradenton on Wednesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the backyard of a home on 57th Avenue Place East.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office reports that three Hispanic males and one witness were in the backyard smoking when an unknown person or people began shooting from the other side of a privacy fence.
All three victims received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Blake Medical Center by EMS.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments