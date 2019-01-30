Crime

Shooting injures three in Bradenton, sheriff’s office says

By Ryan Ballogg

January 30, 2019 09:21 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Three people were injured after a shooting in Bradenton on Wednesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the backyard of a home on 57th Avenue Place East.

The sheriff’s office reports that three Hispanic males and one witness were in the backyard smoking when an unknown person or people began shooting from the other side of a privacy fence.

All three victims received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Blake Medical Center by EMS.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

  Comments  