Bradenton man stole identities, reaped more than $84,000 in tax returns

A Bradenton man is facing a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.
Esterbann Deneus, 56, filed numerous fraudulent income tax returns on behalf of unknowing victims, according to the Department of Justice.
“Between October 2013 and July 2014, Deneus deposited a number third-party tax refund checks into a bank account that he controlled,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida said in a press release.
Ultimately, more than $84,000 in illegitimate funds were deposited in Deneus’ bank account. The checks were made out to unknowing tax-payers and endorsed with forged signatures.
Deneus’ sentencing day has not been set.
The case was handled by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division.
