Crime

Bradenton man stole identities, reaped more than $84,000 in tax returns

By Ryan Ballogg

January 30, 2019 04:59 PM

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
By
Up Next
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
By

A Bradenton man is facing a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

Esterbann Deneus, 56, filed numerous fraudulent income tax returns on behalf of unknowing victims, according to the Department of Justice.

“Between October 2013 and July 2014, Deneus deposited a number third-party tax refund checks into a bank account that he controlled,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida said in a press release.

Ultimately, more than $84,000 in illegitimate funds were deposited in Deneus’ bank account. The checks were made out to unknowing tax-payers and endorsed with forged signatures.

Deneus’ sentencing day has not been set.

The case was handled by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division.

Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine.

By

  Comments  