Convicted felon from Bradenton arrested with drugs; car stocked with weapons

A Bradenton man with a prior felony conviction for driving with a suspended license is in hot water again, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Inocencio Julian Martinez, 28, was pulled over on Jan. 24 in Sarasota after a deputy observed him run a red light.
When the deputy approached Martinez’s SUV, Martinez opened the driver’s side door instead of rolling down the window, and the deputy observed the butt of a handgun in the door.
Martinez identified the weapon as a BB gun and told the deputy that it could be taken away, according to an arrest report. The deputy took the weapon and confirmed that it was a BB gun.
Two more deputies then arrived on the scene. A pat down revealed that Martinez was carrying a holstered 9mm handgun with no ammunition, an approximately five-inch knife in his jacket pocket and a sock containing two needles in another pocket.
A search of the vehicle turned up two more knives, bottles of pills and a New York Police Department patch. Martinez’s German shepherd was also in the vehicle.
Martinez was arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He was released Monday on a $27,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
