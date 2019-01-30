Crime

FBI investigating a tunnel leading to a Chase bank

In what sounds like the plot from a bank heist movie, Pembroke Pines police said Wednesday that they found a tunnel that possibly leads to a Chase bank at the Flamingo Pines shopping center.

The hole doesn’t appear to be a garden- variety sinkhole, but rather the work of someone who may have been burrowing a tunnel to get into the bank.

The police notified the FBI and both agencies are investigating the tunnel at Flamingo Road and Pines Boulevard.

According to WPLG Local 10, the entrance to the tunnel, which seems to have started from a wooded area leading to the bank, was covered by a wooden pallet. The station reported that police found boots, a ladder, tools and a generator.

Police were tipped when a driver reported a pothole on the road, WSVN 7 reported.

