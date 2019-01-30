A string of robberies on one road on the same day. Cops say they are looking for one man

In less than an hour and on a milelong stretch of road, deputies believe one man tried to rob three businesses Tuesday afternoon.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a man started at the drive-through of the Regions Bank at State Road 52 and Zimmerman Road Tuesday before going to the Sunoco station at State Road 52 and Majestic Boulevard and finally stopped at a dry cleaning business along State Road 52.
The spree lasted about 30 minutes, and the man deputies are looking for was caught on security footage, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Deputies said a gun was seen during the robberies. No injuries were reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for a man in his 60s, wearing a black ball cap, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, and driving a black Volkswagon Jetta.
Robert Ray, a clerk at the Sunoco station told ABC Action News the man walked up to the counter and told him “I’ve got a gun, give me your money.”
Surveillance footage obtained by ABC Action News shows the man being pulled outside the store by a clerk.
After leaving the first two locations empty-handed, the man wen to the dry cleaning business, where WFLA reported that time, he walked out with cash.
The owner of the dry cleaning store ran to a barbershop next door for help, where the barbershop owner confronted the suspect, FOX 13 reported.
“I went out to the car and I confronted him and I said ‘Did you take money from this lady?’ and he says ‘Yes, I’m broke and I told her I want $100,’” barbershop owner Russ Disi told reporters.
He backed away when the man told him he had a gun.
A nearby elementary school was placed in a controlled-campus situation as a precaution but the school was not threatened, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office or 911.
