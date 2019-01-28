Suspect in string of Florida bank robberies arrested after Sarasota heist

A Tampa man suspected of robbing multiple banks around the Tampa Bay area has been arrested, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Terrance Goss, 32, was apprehended on Friday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Goss was wanted by several law enforcement agencies for recent bank heists.
One of Goss’ final robberies took place on Jan. 17 at the Centennial Bank on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Bank employees told deputies that Goss entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash, which the teller handed over.
Goss fled the area after the incident, but detectives were able to identify him using surveillance footage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives learned that Goss committed another robbery that same day in Lakeland, as well as two prior robberies at banks in Pinellas County. Goss is suspecected of robbing a Wells Fargo location in Largo on Jan. 15 and another Wells Fargo in Clearwater on Jan. 11.
Goss faces charges from law enforcement in Sarasota County, Polk County, Largo and Clearwater.
Goss is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service; his criminal record includes 37 prior felony charges and 10 convictions.
