Have you seen one of these six fugitives? If so, you could get a cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One fugitive was removed from the list this week while another has been added.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ishmael Dunbar, 25, is wanted for charges of habitual driving while license revoked, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of controlled substance.
Deputies are still searching for the following five suspects:
- Steven Anthony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Daigle, 22, is wanted for violation of probation, battery, criminal mischief and sale of marijuana.
- Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
- Barbara Live, 59, is wanted for contempt of court and child neglect.
- Jesse John Price, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about these fugitives, can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at manateecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments