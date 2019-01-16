Crime

Police on the hunt for man who robbed Venice phone store in broad daylight

By Ryan Ballogg

January 16, 2019 09:07 PM

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a phone store in Venice on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a burglary call at a Metro PCS store located at 763 South U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, there was damage to the front door of the business.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store and remove two cash register drawers before fleeing in a silver Volvo sedan.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium height and build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black hat at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

