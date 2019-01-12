Crime

Police hunt for suspect in Bradenton shooting death

By Ryan Callihan

January 12, 2019 10:23 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Bradenton

Bradenton police say they are hunting for a man they say shot another man to death during an argument late Friday.

A witness told investigators they saw Miguel Angel Alvarado,37, shoot Alphonso Jimenez, 24, shortly before midnight while they were arguing in the 2100 block of Manatee Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found that Jimenez, of Naples, was dead.

The witness told investigators that Alvarado fled the scene after the shooting.

alvarado.jpg
Bradenton police have obtained an arrest warrant for Miguel Angel Alvarado, after another man was shot to death in Bradenton late Friday.
Bradenton Police Department

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Alvarado. He was described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Bradenton police Detective James Curulla at 941-932-9300 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or send an anonymous E-tip through www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

  Comments  