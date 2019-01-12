She was hired to clean Sarasota man’s home. She cleaned his bank out instead, cops say

A Sarasota woman found herself arrested after her client’s bank statements prompted suspicion.
Krystle McLeod, 38, is accused of stealing nearly $110,000 from the 96-year-old Sarasota man who hired her.
According to transaction history obtained by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the man she worked for had paid for items from Domino’s Pizza, Family Dollar, Walmart and other retailers that were out of his normal spending habits. The activity was first reported by the victim’s court-appointed guardian in August.
McLeod began working for the victim and providing caregiver duties about two years ago. That’s when the suspicious activity began. In an interview with deputies, she claimed that the victim “had full capacity,” and allowed her to use his credit card to purchase cleaning supplies and loan money to her.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
By her own estimate, McLeod spent or loaned about $10,000 of the victim’s money, but according to the sheriff’s office, 180 checks totaling $109,727.41 were written out to her.
McLeod, who was already being held at the Sarasota County Jail on drug-related charges, was charged with grand theft of a person 65 years of age or older. She is being held on $20,000 bond.
Comments