Florida police find stolen Rolex watches in suspect’s vagina

Miami Springs police say a woman stole her date’s expensive watches and then bolted with the booty. During a jailhouse strip search shortly after, cops found four Rolex watches inside her vagina.
Delajurea Brookens, 29, of Northeast Miami-Dade County, met Orlando businessman Ramon Diaz Tuesday night at the popular Mango’s nightclub on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, police say.
The couple later ended up at the Clarion Suites, some 12 miles east at 5301 NW 36th St. After Diaz freshened up in the bathroom, he came back into the hotel room and noticed his Crown Royal whiskey bag — containing five watches valued at a total of $108,000 — gone.
Brookens then dashed out of the room, went outside and hailed a taxi. Before she could get into the cab, Diaz saw his whiskey bag inside her purse and demanded it back. Brookens then beat him on his head with an unknown object. “Diaz became dazed and fell to the ground,” according to police.
Meanwhile, a hotel employee called Springs police. Cops swept the area and found Brookens — who sports a tattoo on her left arm that reads ‘Whore’ — in a nearby alley behind Tally Ho Tailors at 5391 NW 36th St.
Inside a police cruiser, Brookens spit, banged her head, stomped windows and bit officers, police say.
Brookens was charged Wednesday with grand theft, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and battery. She was also charged with criminal mischief after she ticked off cops by urinating on the floor of her holding cell. She was released from jail after posting a $22,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said crimes like these are not unusual. “These individuals are very good at targeting victims, especially business people from out of town.”
During the arrest, police found one of Diaz’s stolen watches. They searched the area nearby and couldn’t find the other four.
But during a jailhouse strip search, officers recovered the rest, according to police: “Four Rolex watches which were found in Delajurea Brookens’ vaginal cavity.”
