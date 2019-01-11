Clerk thought Bradenton man he recognized robbing store was joking, cops say. He was not

A Bradenton man faces multiple charges after Sarasota Police detectives say he robbed a store at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon and the clerk recognized him.
Police were called to the Central Snappy, 1159 Central Ave. in Sarasota, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the store clerk reported being robbed at gunpoint.
Detectives believe Ryheme Livingston, 25, walked into Central Snappy and pointed a gun at the clerk, who told investigators he recognized Livingston from when they worked together at a different store, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The clerk said he thought Livingston was joking and told him to stop, but Livingston jumped over the counter, kept the gun pointed at the clerk and ordered him to get on the ground.
After asking the clerk where the money was, Livingston took a bag of money from under the store’s counter and drove away in a black car, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from the store shows a masked man getting out of the driver’s side of a black VW convertible Beetle, pulling out a black gun and going in through the front door.
Detectives noted in the affidavit that tattoos on the gunman seen in the surveillance video are visible and very distinctive and matched Livingston’s tattoos. Facebook photos of Livingston also showed a watch that matched one seen on store surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, police pulled Livingston over in a traffic stop while he was driving the black VW and arrested him for driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Sarasota Police Department, where he was interviewed about the robbery.
Livingston faces charges of robbery with a firearm, possession for a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended and a drug charge, according to police. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail.
According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Livingston was released from prison Feb. 24, 2018, after serving one and a half years for the sale of cocaine. Court records show Livingston pleaded no contest to the charges in 2016.
