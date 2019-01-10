Crime

Manatee County student charged with making shooting threats, sheriff’s office says

By Ryan Ballogg

January 10, 2019 03:44 PM

First day of training for Manatee school guardians

Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
By
Up Next
Monday was the first day of training for Manatee County guardians, armed security officers who have no law enforcement authority. State lawmakers created the position less than one month after the massacre of 17 teachers and students in Parkland.
By
Manatee

An unidentified 15-year-old student who attends Bayshore High School in Manatee County has been arrested after he made threatening statements, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 7:35 a.m. Thursday in a classroom at Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton.

According to the sheriffs office, the student began talking about himself as a prospective shooter within earshot of classmates and a teacher.

When the teacher told him to stop, he pointed around the classroom with his hands and made shooting noises.

A school resource officer was called to the classroom and ensured that the student was unarmed.

The resource officer interviewed students who witnessed the incident and determined the validity of the threats. The student was then arrested and transported to juvenile detention.

No weapons or plans to commit violence were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  