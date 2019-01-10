Manatee County student charged with making shooting threats, sheriff’s office says

An unidentified 15-year-old student who attends Bayshore High School in Manatee County has been arrested after he made threatening statements, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred around 7:35 a.m. Thursday in a classroom at Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton.
According to the sheriffs office, the student began talking about himself as a prospective shooter within earshot of classmates and a teacher.
When the teacher told him to stop, he pointed around the classroom with his hands and made shooting noises.
A school resource officer was called to the classroom and ensured that the student was unarmed.
The resource officer interviewed students who witnessed the incident and determined the validity of the threats. The student was then arrested and transported to juvenile detention.
No weapons or plans to commit violence were found, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation is ongoing.
