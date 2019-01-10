Crime

Possible persons of interest identified after shots fired at ambulance, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

January 10, 2019 03:04 PM

Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department say they have identified possible persons of interest in connection with shots fired at Sarasota County paramedics and an ambulance Monday morning.

The number of possible persons of interested identified by detectives was not immediately available. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.

“Detectives are following credible leads to include witness interviews and phone data collection,” Sarasota police public information officer Genevieve Judge said in a news release.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Goodrich Avenue on Monday after Sarasota County paramedics reported shots were fired at their ambulance by an unknown person, believed to be a man in a hooded sweatshirt.

The paramedics were responding to a call in the area around 4 a.m., but after determining the person at the home did not call for help, they returned to their ambulance. As they closed the ambulance doors, the shots were fired.

No one was injured, and the paramedics were able to get away safely, but the ambulance was damaged by the gunshots.

Police are still looking for the person who fired the shots before running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-364-7338.

