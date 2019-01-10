Hoax bomb threat to sheriff’s office headquarters reported through tip line, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat Wednesday at their own headquarters.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the Public Safety Communications Center was informed of a series of threats related to the sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The threats came through the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers and specifically targeted the headquarters, according to officials.
Sheriff’s office personnel went to the headquarters office off Cattlemen Road in Sarasota, searched and cleared the building.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Officials now believe it was a hoax, and said there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-316-1201.
Comments