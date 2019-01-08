He handed over a note demanding cash at a Bradenton store. Now police are looking for him

A man attempted to rob a Bealls Outlet in Bradenton on Tuesday morning, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Police responded to the store at 4902 Cortez Road W. at 9:35 a.m., but the man had already left the scene.
The suspect, a white male wearing a baseball cap, black sweater and blue jeans, approached the cash register with a large amount of clothing, according to the police department.
After a cashier rang up his items and gave the total of the purchase, the man passed over a handwritten note that demanded money and implied that he was carrying a gun.
A press release did not specify whether the man was successful in obtaining any money.
He left the location in a white four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Chris Deshaies at 941-932-9329. Information can also be submitted via email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-866-634-TIPS or through the web at manateecrimestoppers.com and are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
