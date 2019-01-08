Sarasota man went to Siesta Key hotel to have sex with 14-year-old girl, cops say

A 40-year-old Sarasota man thought he had plans to meet a 14-year-old girl while she was on vacation in Siesta Key, but he was arrested after deputies saw him at a hotel, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The West Palm Beach Police Department launched an investigation into Fred Makowski in October 2018 when he started speaking with undercover detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl named “Holly” though the social media application “MeetMe,” according to the sheriff’s office.
During their conversations, Makowski acknowledged the girl he thought he was talking to was 14 and sent her explicit pictures, according to the sheriff’s office. When the detectives posing as the girl named “Holly” told Makowski she was a freshman, he replied, “love it!” a probable cause affidavit noted.
Makowski also promised in messages noted in the affidavit to get the girl a phone and “things from me to you.”
Detectives posing as the girl told him they would be going on a family vacation and Makowski suggested Siesta Key.
On Monday, he went to a Siesta Key hotel to meet who he thought was the teenaged girl. However, he was taken into custody by Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies at his vehicle after he was seen walking around the hotel grounds and looking around the pool area for the girl.
Makowski told detectives he sent detectives posing as “Holly” explicit photos and went to the hotel to meet the girl, according to the sheriff’s office.
Makowski was charged with transmitting information harmful to minors, traveling to meet a child for sex, use of a computer to solicit a child for sex and felony use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
He is being held in the Sarasota County jail without bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, he has prior arrests for grand theft, driving while license suspended and violation of probation.
