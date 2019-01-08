Boy, 3, injured in shooting. Police looking for man who may have been in the room

After a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex, police are looking for a young man who may have been the only other person in the room when the shot was fired.
Tampa police were called to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Picador Court around 8:46 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a 3-year-old had been shot.
Officers arrived and saw the child and a single gunshot wound across his stomach, according to police. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital and is expected to survive the injury.
Investigators say a young man may have been in the room with the toddler when the incident occurred, but may have taken the gun and ran from the apartment complex before police arrived, according to a news release. Police are still looking for the man.
None of the other witnesses were in the room during the shooting, police said.
The cause of the shooting has not been determined.
