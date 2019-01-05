Exotic dancer planned ‘very public’ mass shooting. FL cops didn’t give her the chance

A 31-year-old exotic dancer was arrested Wednesday for using her Tumblr account to threaten a potential mass shooting in 2019.

The Lakeland Police Department said Brien Basarich, who dances at Showgirls Men’s Club in Plant City, admitted to posting on the website under the username “taking-lives,” where she described a “vision” of using an assault rifle to fire into a crowded area with only one entrance, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.

“I had a vision... of a very public place, only one way in and one way out,” Basarich wrote. “Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Another Tumblr user made a post Friday about reporting the suspicious behavior to local authorities. Basarich’s Tumblr account has since been taken down.

“Even if you aren’t in their area, you can still report and you can possibly save lives,” the user said.

Basarich told detectives she made the posts because she enjoys true crime, according to ABC Action News. She’s also a fan of serial killers and mass murderers, an arrest report said.

“... A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have,” Basarich said while responding to another Tumblr user who asked if she ever had the urge to kill.

Police arrested Basarich and charged her with making a written threat to kill or injure, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. She was released after posting $5,000 bond Thursday.