Florida man killed ex-girlfriend while trying to ‘get rid of the Devil,’ sheriff says

A 60-year-old Florida man was arrested early Saturday morning for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring another woman, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
David Murdock was trying to get rid of the devil, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
“Murdock told us he had to ‘get rid of the Devil’ as an excuse for his actions,” Judd said, according to WTSP 10 News. “Lots of people blame the Devil for their misdeeds, but it takes a person to pull a trigger.”
The sheriff’s office said Murdock shot Lisa Bunce, 56, who ended a “troubled relationship” with the suspect in 2017 after she moved to Ohio, ABC Action News reports. Bunce was in town for the holidays and scheduled to return home Jan. 8, deputies said.
Investigators found Bunce in a bedroom closet with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of Melbourn Drive around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports. The sheriff’s office said a 66-year-old victim also received a gunshot wound to the face. She is expected to recover.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Murdock had previously threatened Bunce with violence, WFLA News Channel 8 reports. He also tried calling the second victim to get in contact with Bunce, who had already blocked his number.
Murdock called 911 to report and admit to the shooting around 1:12 a.m., according to The Ledger.
“It’s an emergency. I just shot two people ... “ he told the dispatcher, according to an arrest report. “I had to get rid of the devil. I am sitting out by the light. I’m not leaving. I’m sorry. I had to get rid of the devil.”
Deputies found Murdock sitting on the front porch of the residence with a gun nearby in the driveway, according to 10 News. He was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault/battery and shooting into a building.
“We are going to hold Murdock accountable for murdering his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill another woman,” said Judd.
Murdock is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail.
