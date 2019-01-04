Off-duty Florida cop tried to investigate murder scene. Crown Royal stopped him

A couple cups of Crown Royal cost one Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy his job.
Officials say 48-year-old George Moffett Jr. showed up to the scene of a shooting investigation in the 10600 block of Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim was pronounced deceased and deputies had requested the homicide unit’s help.
Moffett, an off-duty homicide detective, drove from his Riverview home to lend a hand in his unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle but ended up in handcuffs. Deputies at the scene said he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, was slurring his speech and had the distinct odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to an arrest report.
The 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office “performed poorly” on a field sobriety test, and a breathalyzer sample revealed levels of .129/.134, which is “well over the legal limit of .08” percent, according to the sheriff’s office.
Moffett admitted to drinking several Crown Royal beverages before responding to the scene, according to an arrest report. He was arrested and charged him with one count of driving under the influence. Moffett was released from the Pinellas County Jail early Friday morning after posting a $500 bond.
As a result of the arrest, Moffett was fired from the sheriff’s office.
“Consistent with PCSO policy regarding members arrested for DUI, Moffett’s employment was immediately terminated following his arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.
Officials said this isn’t the first time Moffett has been arrested for a DUI. He was previously charged with one in October 1995, 11 years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.
