Sarasota man to spend 20 years in prison for hiding in dark to shoot victim in face

A 29-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to an attempted murder charge.
Sarasota Police say David Evans, of Sarasota, attended a party in the 1400 block of 19th Street on May 2, 2018, and became “very intoxicated” and was asked to leave following a physical altercation with the victim.
Witnesses say Evans was “arguing with everyone” and made a threat that “I’m going to kill ya’ll” before driving away in his car, an arrest report said. The victims returned to the home after dropping a friend off around 3 a.m.
The victim had to exit the car upon arrival to clear items from the driveway, and that’s when Evans stepped out from hiding in the yard next door and fired two gunshots with a .45 caliber handgun, police say. According to an arrest report, one of those gunshots struck the victim in the face.
Investigators said a neighbor accurately described the shooter, who drove away in a silver four-door Honda car. The victim’s girlfriend was also able to provide law enforcement officers with a photo, full name and date of birth for Evans, who she saw fire the weapon.
The victim received medical attention at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and survived the attack.
Evans was arrested later that day and charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to an arrest report. He pleaded guilty to those charges, which will include 20 years in prison. He is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.
