A Florida woman is missing. Her husband is a suspect in her family’s deaths, cops say

Police have identified the family of victims in a triple homicide investigation in Tarpon Springs as a husband, wife and their adult son, a family member missing under suspicious circumstances and a suspect in the case who is currently in custody out of state.
Jamie Nicole Ivancic, 21, is missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances after her parents and brother were found dead. She is considered a missing endangered person. Police added her husband, Shelby John Nealy, is a suspect in the investigation.
Richard Louis Ivancic, 71, his wife, Laura Ann Ivancic, 59, and their 25-year-old son, Nicholas James Ivancic, were found dead in a home at 1954 Juanita Way on Tuesday, according to Tarpon Springs police.
Officers were called to the mobile home Tuesday after a family member called in a welfare check. When officers went inside, they found the bodies of the Ivancics in “advanced” stages of decomposition and launched a triple homicide investigation. The bodies of three small dogs were also found in the home.
Police announced Friday that Shelby John Nealy, 25, has been identified as a suspect in the investigation and is in custody in Lakewood, Ohio. Nealy also uses the alias Shelby Svensen, according to police.
Officers went to Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, to talk to Nealy, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Lakewood police told WFLA News Channel 8 that officers were told about a vehicle stolen out of Florida. Nealy was later arrested in connection with the stolen 2013 Kia Sorrento.
A news conference is planned for 2 p.m. Friday to provide details on the developments in the investigation.
