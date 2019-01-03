Florida couple’s gift ends in violent attack, manhunt for their grandson, cops say

A Florida grandfather was forced to hide in his shed after two of his grandchildren assaulted him over money, cops say.
Deputies say the victim allowed three of his grandchildren — 23-year-old Angel Jose Mariani, 21-year-old Monique Mariani and a 17-year-old sibling — to live in a tent in his backyard in Spring Hill.
On Dec. 21, witnesses say Angel assaulted his grandfather over money.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Southwest Boulevard after Angel allegedly confronted the victim and demanded money after he found out that he had given money to his sisters. The victim refused, and Angel began to punch him multiple times, according to an arrest report.
The victim fled to his shed in the backyard, where he was able to safely hide from Angel, cops said.
But that’s when Monique and Angel confronted their grandmother in an attempt to get their grandfather to leave the shed. They began kicking and punching her, too, when she asked them to leave, deputies said. A person who tried to step in to end the altercation was also assaulted by Angel, according to the sheriff’s office.
An arrest report said Angel was able to break into the shed and begin vandalizing items inside. Monique and Angel and their younger sister fled the residence when officers arrived, but a deputy located them at a nearby intersection.
During the stop, Angel gave a false name to the officer and fled on foot. Monique and her sister were arrested at the scene, but the sheriff’s office K-9 and Air Units were called to track down Angel. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released video of the chase.
Angel was located hiding in bushes nearby. He remained combative after a short foot chase and was tased by deputies, according to an arrest report. He allegedly continued to make threats toward law enforcement officers.
Angel faces multiple charges, including assault on a person 65 or older, battery on a law enforcement officer and threats to a public official.
Monique is charged with assault on a person 65 or older, as well. The younger sibling is also being held on an active warrant for failure to appear on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
