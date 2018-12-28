Crime

Palmetto city commissioner shoots intruder in self-defense, police say

By Jessica De Leon

December 28, 2018 12:00 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Palmetto

A Palmetto city commissioner shot a man in self-defense after that man broke into his home while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to police.

On Thursday night, a man ran off when police attempted a traffic stop, according to Chief of Police Scott Tyler, and broke into the home of Palmetto Commissioner Brian Williams in an apparent attempt to hide from police.

The suspect got into Williams’ garage and was attempting to get inside the home but was confronted by Williams.

When the suspect attempted to hit and push past him, Williams pushed the suspect back and shot him, according to Tyler.

“He was lawfully defending home and family,” Tyler said.

The man was rushed to Blake Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

But he is facing charges of resisting arrest without violence, burglary and battery.

  Comments  