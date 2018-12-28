Palmetto city commissioner shoots intruder in self-defense, police say

A Palmetto city commissioner shot a man in self-defense after that man broke into his home while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to police.
On Thursday night, a man ran off when police attempted a traffic stop, according to Chief of Police Scott Tyler, and broke into the home of Palmetto Commissioner Brian Williams in an apparent attempt to hide from police.
The suspect got into Williams’ garage and was attempting to get inside the home but was confronted by Williams.
When the suspect attempted to hit and push past him, Williams pushed the suspect back and shot him, according to Tyler.
“He was lawfully defending home and family,” Tyler said.
The man was rushed to Blake Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
But he is facing charges of resisting arrest without violence, burglary and battery.
