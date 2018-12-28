Crime

Deputies looking for two masked men who took items from a Bradenton convenience store

By Sara Nealeigh

December 28, 2018 08:51 AM

Manatee

Multiple cartons of cigarettes were taken from a Bradenton convenience store early Friday and Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for men captured on surveillance footage in connection with the robbery.

Two men wearing masks, dark hooded sweatshirts and khaki pants went into the Circle K convenience store at 6410 State Road 64 East in Bradenton around 3:10 a.m. and said they were “with the cigarette company,” the clerk told deputies.

The men went behind the counter and took cartons of cigarettes from the shelves before leaving the store in a gray or silver four-door vehicle, possibly a Hyundai. They drove toward Interstate 75, according to the sheriff’s office.

The clerk was not threatened during the incident, but he told deputies he feared for his life.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

