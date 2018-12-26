A group of teens stole a car and then went driving around Palmetto. It didn’t end well, cops say

Five teenagers were arrested after taking part in the theft and destruction of a vehicle in Palmetto on Wednesday, according to the Palmetto Police Department.
The teenagers, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were not identified in a press release.
According to the police department, an officer noticed a vehicle driving recklessly near a Walmart store in Palmetto early Wednesday morning.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, the driver turned the car around and drove away. The car then collided with a storage container behind the store.
The chase did not end there.
All five occupants got out of the vehicle and ran away. They were eventually apprehended.
Police learned that the car was stolen in a residential burglary in the Riviera Dunes neighborhood in Palmetto a short time earlier.
According to the police department, the teens may have also been involved in several other crimes carried out in Palmetto over the weekend; an investigation is ongoing.
