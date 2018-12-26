Elderly Florida man kills wife, himself after saying he could not care for her, cops say

An 82-year-old Polk City man and his 79-year-old wife were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after the man reportedly told relatives he shot his wife, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
“I just shot Nancy,” Henry Stanecki told a family member in Ohio over the phone just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to detectives.
The family member told investigators that Henry Stanecki had previously talked about worrying about his wife Nancy Stanecki’s “bad health and frequent falls,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Henry Stanecki reported told the family member he was not able to help his wife anymore because of his own deteriorating health.
The couple had been married for 28 years, a family member told investigators.
Deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of Highway 559 in Polk City on Saturday night after Henry Stanecki and Nancy Stanecki were found dead.
Investigators believe Henry Stanecki shot his wife, then himself.
Nancy Stanecki was found with a single gunshot wound to the head, while Henry Stanecki was found with two gunshot wounds to his head, according to the sheriff’s office.
Autopsy results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
