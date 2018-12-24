Bradenton man shot after leaving bar and attempting to get into a Sarasota home, cops say

A Bradenton man was shot early Saturday while trying to enter a Sarasota residence, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives determined that 28-year-old James Jarvis of Bradenton left a Sarasota bar after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Jarvis attempted to enter a home on Mayflower Street. The homeowner confronted Jarvis and told him to leave. Jarvis refused and continued to attempt to enter to the home, and was then shot by the homeowner.
“Based on evidence, detectives believe Jarvis attempted to illegally enter this residence and was shot by a homeowner in self-defense,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jarvis was reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477); online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments