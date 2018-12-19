A man with a revoked license may have caused four crashes on one Florida road, cops say

Clearwater police say a man whose license already was permanently revoked caused and left the scene of multiple separate crashes along U.S. 19 on Tuesday.
All four crashes occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19: The first around 10:40 a.m. near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, another between Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Drew Street, a third reported just south of State Road 590 and a fourth crash just north of State Road 590.
Between the first three crashes, the driver took off.
Two people in vehicles struck in the crashes were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
According to a post from Clearwater police, Jason Mizerski, 52, is expected to be charged with four counts of felony DUI with property damage, two counts of felony leaving the scene of a crash, felony violation of DUI probation, felony driving with license suspended or revoked and two counts of misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.
“He would be involved with one crash, wouldn’t pause, wouldn’t hesitate and just kept going. Get into another crash, and just keep going. Ya know, four different times,” Clearwater Police Department spokesman Rob Shaw told WFLA News Channel 8.
Mizerski was found initially unresponsive in his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, according to police.
Traffic homicide investigators said they suspect Mizerski was under the influence of drugs during the crashes.
Mizerski’s license, according to police, was previously permanently revoked after multiple DUI charges. In 2018, police said Mizerski had three DUI arrests. He is also on probation for felony DUI.
