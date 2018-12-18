Bradenton woman caught in retail theft sting in Sarasota. Her getaway car hit a deputy

A three-day operation targeting retail theft in Sarasota County resulted in eight arrests and 24 criminal charges filed, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A Bradenton woman racked up extra charges when her attempted escape from the parking lot at University Town Center mall went awry.
Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Easter Goodman, 29, avoiding arrest and escaping in the passenger’s seat of a getaway vehicle despite a deputy’s attempts to apprehend her with a taser. The car then backs out of the parking space, striking the deputy.
Goodman was tracked down and arrested in Bradenton by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The deputy suffered only a minor injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
The charges against those arrested:
- Devin Roman of Sarasota was charged with attempted grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
- Priscilla Palmer of Port Charlotte was charged with attempted dealing in stolen property, principal to dealing in stolen property, possession of narcotic equipment and violation of probation.
- Christopher Kay of Port Charlotte was charged with dealing in stolen property, principal to dealing in stolen property and possession of narcotic equipment.
- Danielle Ahearn of Sarasota was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic equipment.
- Bailey Curtis of Sarasota was charged with petit theft.
- Ryan Trubey of Sarasota was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petit theft.
- Jacqueline Serrano of Sarasota was charged with petit theft.
- Easter Goodman of Bradenton was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting without violence, two counts of petit theft and driving while license suspended.
More charges against additional suspects are pending.
The operation was part of an ongoing private-public partnership between the sheriff’s office and local retailers to help prevent theft.
Since 2013, retail theft operations have resulted in more than 200 arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments