Car crash in Bradenton leads police to find driver had been shot, killed

A 20-year-old Bradenton man is dead after a shooting and crash in Bradenton, according to Bradenton police.
Rosby Peterson was the driver of the vehicle police said crashed in the 2000 block of Virginia Drive around 10:18 p.m. Friday.
Police were called to the scene for the single-vehicle crash and when they arrived, Peterson was pronounced dead.
Investigators found Peterson had been shot and died from injuries in the shooting, not the crash, according to police.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The investigation is ongoing. Bradenton police Capt. Brian Thiers said there are no suspects at this time, but investigators with the department and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are looking at “every possible angle.”
Police said the homicide does not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jim Curulla at (941) 747-3011 ext. 2224 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
Comments