Crime

Manatee deputies investigate series of smashed window car burglaries in Lakewood Ranch

By Ryan Callihan

December 15, 2018 04:53 PM

Lakewood Ranch

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred Saturday.

Deputies say three victims parked their cars at the far end of the soccer field at Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., around 10 a.m. When they came back to their cars, their passenger side windows had been smashed and items were taken from their cars.

A fourth victim reported a similar incident at the Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., around 1:30 p.m. Her car window was also smashed and items were taken from inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

A suspect description was not immediately available and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Ryan Callihan

Ryan Callihan is the Bradenton Herald’s County Reporter, covering local government and politics. On the weekends, he also covers breaking news. Ryan is a graduate of USF St. Petersburg.

