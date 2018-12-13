At least five Manatee businesses receive bomb threats identical to those received nationwide

At least five bomb threats have been reported in Manatee County similar to a rash of threats being received by businesses, schools, media outlets and government agencies across the U.S. on Thursday.
The threats are being received by email and make demands for Bitcoin money. The FBI was monitoring the situation as law enforcement agencies across the country responded to the threats.
“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” Tampa FBI spokeswoman Andrea Aprea said in a statement. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”
None of the threats have been deemed credible, according to the FBI, Bradenton police, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across the country.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bradenton police evacuated the Bradenton law firm of Greene Hamrick Quinlan & Schermer, 601 12th St. W., Bradenton, just before 2:30 p.m. after an assistant received the email threat. Employees were evacuated and a K9 searched the building as a precaution.
At least four other threats have been called in to locations with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesman Randy Warren.
Locations of where other threats have been received include:
- TDS Construction, 239 63rd St. W., Bradenton.
- 3639 Cortez Road, Bradenton.
- 4705 26th St W., Bradenton.
Comments