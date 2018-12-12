Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

December 12, 2018 09:28 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Davis.jpg
Paul Davis, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Marcelino Hernandez Hernandez.jpg
Marcelino Hernandez Hernandez, possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended second offense, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

