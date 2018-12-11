Seafood clerk charged with attempted murder. The weapon was a chef’s knife, cops say

At around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Leonard Ambriz heard a knock at the front door of his apartment.
When he opened the door, he was stabbed twice by David Vega, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Vega was wielding a six-inch chef’s knife, which investigators believed he may have twisted inside the victim’s body.
Vega, 20, was arrested on second-degree attempted murder charges.
Ambriz, 24, sustained serious injuries that resulted in massive internal bleeding, and he remains in critical condition.
Abriz’s spleen and left kidney had to be removed, and he has received multiple blood transfusions to offset the internal bleeding.
Vega told investigators that he drove to the victim’s home to confront him about a past incident. He parked outside the apartment complex, located in the 3200 block of Nature Circle, Sarasota, in case a confrontation occurred.
After stabbing Abriz, Vega ran to his vehicle and fled the scene.
After the incident, Abriz’s brother called 911 and cared for the victim until help arrived.
Vega is held on a $100,000 bond. According to the sheriff’s office, he was employed as a seafood clerk at a local market.
