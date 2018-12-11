Thieves broke glass and grabbed jewels at DeSoto Square mall, cops say. Now the search is on

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men who robbed an unknown amount of jewelry from a store in DeSoto Square mall on Tuesday.
Around 10:40 a.m., two men in hoodies entered Gold Palace in DeSoto Square mall.
A man in a black hoodie pulled out a hammer and proceeded to smash glass display cases.
A man in a gray hoodie then reached into the cases and removed several trays of jewelery.
They fled through the main entrance of the mall.
The men remain at large despite attempts to locate them by K9 units and the aviation unit, according to the sheriff’s office.
The first individual is described as a black male with a beard, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
The second individual is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a white belt.
There are no photos or video clips of the incident or the thieves at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments