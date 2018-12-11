Florida mom accused of drowning her child found not competent to stand trial

The Tampa mother accused of leaving her young daughter in the Hillsborough River was found not competent to stand trial.
Shakayla Denson on Tuesday had her third hearing since being arrested in August and charged with leaving her 4-year-old daughter in the river.
There were no family members in court Tuesday.
Denson, 26, faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto charges.
According to witnesses, the woman waded into the Hillsborough River near the Columbus Drive bridge Aug. 1, carrying a screaming child.
About halfway across the river, witnesses said she released the child into the water and then started wading out.
According to police, Je’Hyrah Daniels, 4, struggled in the water before drowning.
Department of Children and Family reports before the incident said nothing was there to suggest she was a danger to her child.
Comments